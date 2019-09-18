KP Junior U-11 Squash Championship begins

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junior Under-11 Squash Championship got under way here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junior Under-11 Squash Championship got under way here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Wednesday.

Former World Champion Jansher Khan was the chief guest on this occasion and formally inaugurated the Championship and appreciated KP Squash Association for holding more than 22 tournaments a year wherein most of the age groups are being conducted.

Head Coach PAF Squash academy Atlas Khan, President KP Squash Association Qamar Zaman, PAF Academy coaches Gulab Sher, Nazir Khan, Kamran Khan, Maqsood Hanif, Zeeshan Ahmad, Members Executive Committee Wazir Gul, Sher Bahadur and Chief Referee Munawar Zaman were also present.

Jansher Khan said KP Squash Association is working hard in holding 22 Tournaments per year and appreciated that there are plenty of age groups tournament through which budding youngsters could get an opportunity to reach to national and international levels.

Jansher Khan said he is happy with the fact that the newly elected Senior Vice President Pakistan Squash Federation are himself an athlete and used to play squash. AVM Aamir Masood knew much about squash and it is good to play his role hands in hands for the improvement of the squash in Pakistan.

"I am happy the way he takes personal interest in the activities of squash in the past and now being Senior Vice President certainly he has a due role to take key steps for the promotion of squash by bring back lost glories," Jansher said.

It is good signal as far as promotion of squash is concerned, Jansher Khan said, adding with the patronage of new PSF Senior Vice President Air Vice Marshal Aamir Masood there will put good impact on Pakistan Squash and Pakistan Squash will gain their lost glory in the world once again.

Jansher Khan said that PSF is the only Federation in the world who manage record senior tournaments, which is good news for Pakistan squash. Jansher Khan further added that PSF should reassure holding of junior international tournaments along with senior international tournaments by resuming junior international squash in the country which would automatically lead towards flourishing Pakistan Squash in a better direction and new talent will also be coming up.

The record holder of World Open individual tournament, Jansher suggested that if more attention is paid to grass roots level, it will help in flourishing squash in the country. Former World Champion also suggested that PSF should pay more attention to Junior National academies as compared to Senior Academies, investing on junior players can prove productive for Pakistan Squash Federation.

Jansher Khan said that he is going to meet Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and would discuss with him for opening of four glass Army Squash Complex on Fort Road, which is named after Jansher Khan so that the players would get opportunities of playing in the only four glass squash court in Peshawar.

Earlier, Ebrahim Zeb defeated Muhammad by 3-0, the score was 11-5, 11-7 and 11-6, Muhammad Rehan by Ijaz Inam by 3-0, the score was 11-5, 11-9 and 11-6, Usman Azhar beat Muhammad Fahad by 3-1, Mustafa Irfan beat Muhammad Awais by 3-1, 4-11, 11-9, 11-7 and 11-6. Haris Zahid beat Hamza Gul by 3-0, the score was 11-7, 11-9 and 11-6.