KP Junior U-19 Boys And Girls Squash Championship Begins

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 05:57 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junior Under-19 Boys and Girls Squash Championship got under way here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Tuesday.

Samin Khan, owner of Namkin Restaurant and Ex-squash player was chief guest on occasion along with Former British Open Champion Qamar Zaman, executive member KP Squash Association Sajjad Khalil, Wazir Khan, Sher Bahadur, players officials were also present. The final of the Championship final will be played on June 22, 2019.

