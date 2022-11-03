KP Kabaddi Association elections on Nov 7

The election of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kabaddi Association will be held on November 7, said former Secretary General of the Association Syed Sultan Shah while talking to APP here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :The election of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kabaddi Association will be held on November 7, said former Secretary General of the Association Syed Sultan Shah while talking to APP here on Thursday.

He disclosed that representatives of Kabaddi Federation, Director General sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Olympic Association including all divisional and district associations of the province will participate. Secretary of Provincial Kabaddi Association and former international kabaddi player and international referee Syed Sultan Bari said that the current cabinet has played a key role in the promotion of kabaddi game in the province and organized many competitions across the province, while for the development of women kabaddi, training for women players is also organized in various colleges.

The camp was set up, and along with this, inter-collegiate women's kabaddi competitions other tournaments at district, provincial and national levels have also been organized. He said that our effort will be to elect such people in the cabinet for the next four years who can work for the development of kabaddi in the province. Syed Sultan Bari said that under the supervision of Pakistan Kabaddi Federation, officials of divisional associations will participate in the elections of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kabaddi Association election and would exercise their right of vote.