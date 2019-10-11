KP Kabaddi names team for 33rd National Games announced

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kabaddi Association Friday announced the names of the team for the forthcoming 33rd National Games scheduled to be played in Peshawar from October 26 to Nov 1, 2019

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kabaddi Association Friday announced the Names of the team for the forthcoming 33rd National Games scheduled to be played in Peshawar from October 26 to Nov 1, 2019.

This was stated by Secretary KP Kabaddi Association Syed Sultan Shah while talking to APP here on Friday.

He said they have conducted free and fair trials and short-listed 24 players in the first phase for the camp started from October 1 and now among them final squad has been named to represent KP in the 33rd National Games.

The players whose names have been announced including Zahir Mohammad, Mohammad Tariq, Shabir Khan, Junaid Khan, Osama, Mehranullah, Ashfaq Khan, Bilal Khan, Ahmad Ali, Afaq Musa, Emad Khan, Shah Zeb, Akmal Khan, Afaq, Omari and Tahir Khan.

Syed Sultan Shah and Arbab Naseer Ahmed will the coach and manager of the team. "We have selected talented players for the team and hopefully the players would give good result in the 33rd National Games, he said.