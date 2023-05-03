KP Karate squad named for 34th National Games in Quetta

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Karate Association Wednesday named a 15 members Karate squad to represent the province in the forthcoming 34th National Games to be held in Quetta, Balochistan.

This was stated by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Karate Association Coordinator and World Karate Qualified Coach Shah Faisal while talking to media men here. He said open trials were held wherein he along with Asia Qualified Referee Irfan Nayab and World Karate Federation Accredited Coach Fazl Hussain Khalil thoroughly monitored the performances of the players.

He said the trials were held on merits and only chances have been given to the players who excelled during the trials besides having records of National Junior and National Senior Karate Championships and winning medals for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Shah Faisal said that soon after the selection process was completed, a training camp under the supervision of qualified coaches kicked off. The camps are vital and the selected players would go through rigorous training under the qualified coaches.

In the trials, Abrar Khan, 55kg, Murad Khan was selected in the men's 50-kg category, and Atta-ul-Rahman -67kg, Ahtsham, -75gk in the U60kg category. Mohammad Riaz, Raheed Khan in -84kg, Umar Afridi in +84kg while Haris Habib was selected for Individual Kata.

Similarly the women players short-listed for the National Games comprised Maleeha in women's 45kg category, Iza in 50kg, Iqra in U55 kg, -61Nazia Ali, -68 Aribiya, and +68kg Alashba. He said the KP team would give good results like in the past for the province.