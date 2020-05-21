KP leads Taekwondo points table

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) leads the points table of the first-ever online Taekwondo Poomsae Championship which has been commenced under the auspices of Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa leads with 117 points bagging six gold, two silver and one bronze medals.

Punjab sits at 2nd spot with three gold as many silver and six bronze while Sindh (73 points) claimed three silver and seven bronze medals.

All affiliated associations including Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Kashmir, and members of clubs registered with the districts, provincial or national federation were participating in the event.

As many as 400 athletes were featuring in the event to be concluded on May 22.

Foreign-based Pakistani fighters and players belonging to other nationalities including 36 foreign players from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, USA, Jordan, Russia, India, Philippines, Kazakhstan, Sudan and Nepal were also featuring in the extravaganza.

In boys 12-14 year, in Group 1, Shaheer of KP claimed gold, Naimatullah of KP clinched silver while Noman and Syed Faiz Ali of Sindh grabbed bronze.

In Group 2 Tahir Zakir of KP got gold, Muzamil of KP picked silver while Abdullah of Sindh and Manan of Islamabad got bronze each.

In Girls 12-14 year, in Group 1, Hadia Naeem of KPK claimed gold, Maira Anwar of KP clinched silver while Mehnaz Khan of Punjab and Aleeza Nadeem from Sind grabbed bronze.

In Group 2 Hiba Naeem of KP got gold, Konain of Sindh picked silver while Faiza of KP and Warisha from Sindh took a bronze each.

Similarly Umar Bin Asif of UAE got gold, Akshat Saran of India claimed silver while Nishwan Mustafa and Nahyan Satam Safyani of Saudi Arabia grabbed a bronze each.

In girls 12-14 year, Aleeza Bin Asif of UAE claimed gold, Ridha of India secured silver while Ariyan Sarakanth of India and Aishwariya Nabeel Fadal of Egypt claimed a bronze each.