KP Making Efforts To Organize KP Cricket Premier League: CM’s Aide

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 16, 2024 | 07:59 PM

Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jahan on Saturday expressed that he will leave no stone unturned to organize Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cricket Premier League in the province this year

Talking to a delegation of the management of Kashmir Premier League here, the advisor said that steps would also be taken to play Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in the province.

He said that efforts would also be made to host international cricket matches in the province. He said that soon after assuming charge of his portfolio, he has issued instructions for completion of construction work at Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium as per international standards as soon as possible.

It has a worth to mention here that the organizers of the concerned League have organized Sindh and Kashmir Premier Leagues successfully and now their delegation has met with the Advisor on Sports regarding the expected holding of Premier League in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During their meeting with the Advisor on Sports, they gave briefing on the holding of KP Premier League and essential arrangements in this regard.

The advisor was told them that road shows will also be organized in Dubai, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia regarding the expected league.

On this occasion, the Sports Advisor said that they are making efforts to hold the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Premier League as soon as possible. He said that they want to send a message to the whole world that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are peaceful, hospitable and a reflection of positive activities in the society.

He said that through these healthy activities they can present a positive image of the province to the world. He further said that the provision of sports’ infrastructure and better environment to the players is the top priority.

Sports advisor said that there is immense talent in our province and the government wants it to prevent it from wastage, introduce new players and all the facilities they need are available here.

