KP Male & Female Athletic Trials On For National Games On Sept. 28

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 04:37 PM

KP male & female Athletic trials on for National Games on Sept. 28

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Athletic Association Habib Ur Rehman Friday said that all arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the trials here at Qayyum Sports Complex on Saturday (Sept. 28) at 10.00 am

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Athletic Association Habib Ur Rehman Friday said that all arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the trials here at Qayyum sports Complex on Saturday (Sept. 28) at 10.00 am.

Talking to media men during his visit, Habib Ur Rehman said that repairing work on the Tartan Track continued and the Track would be in good condition well before commencement of the 33rd National Games athletic events.

He said former international athlete Bahre Karam has been nominated as head of the selection committee while all the former international athletes of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been requested to come and witnessed the trials so that a good and strong teams could be selected for the Games.

Bahre Karam would also act as Camp Commandant to be setup from October 1-23, 2019 at the same venue.

He said for giving equal opportunities, the President Engr. Saif Ul islam and Secretary Mushaffaf Khan of merged tribal areas would be part of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Athletic Association as desired by President Pakistan Athletic Federation Maj. General (Retd) Muhammad Akram Sahi.

The trials would be starting at 10.00 am in the morning and would continue up till afternoon and if we feel to have another day, the trials would be extended to Sunday (Sept. 29) as well.

About the condition of the Tartan Track, he expressed the hope that the event would be organized in befitting manners. He said the trials is open for all male and female athletes.

