KP Male & Female Athletics Trials On Sept. 28 At Qayyum Stadium: Habib

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 05:50 PM

KP Male & Female athletics trials on Sept. 28 at Qayyum Stadium: Habib

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Male and Female Athletic Trials to select two teams for the forthcoming 33rd National Games will be held on September 28 at 9.30 a.m, President KP Athletic Association and former International athlete Habib Ur Rehman informed the media men here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Male and Female Athletic Trials to select two teams for the forthcoming 33rd National Games will be held on September 28 at 9.30 a.m, President KP Athletic Association and former International athlete Habib Ur Rehman informed the media men here on Monday.

Habib Ur Rehman, who also paid a visit to the Tartan Track and inspected the ongoing work continue to remove the rough patches, expressed satisfaction over the overall preparations going on for the smooth conduct of the 33rd National Games for the seventh times in Peshawar.

It is worth mentioning here that KP Olympic Association, having vast experienced of holding such Games for six times in 1958, 1974, 1982, 1990, 1998 and 2010 and it would be the seventh time to hold the prestigious 33rd edition of the National Games wherein more than 10,000 male and female players are taking part.

He said the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has taken very encouraging steps of allocating a record Rs. 170 million which enable Pakistan Olympic Association to hold the event in Peshawar after a lapse of eight years.

The last and 32nd edition of the National Games was held in Lahore in 2012 on Railways Stadium wherein athletic played on a grassing ground.

Habib Ur Rehman said we are fully capable to hold Athletic Male and Female events and hopefully things would be organized in befitting manners.

He said open invitation has been given to all former national and international athletes to come and monitor the performances of the players during the trials.

He said as desired by President Pakistan Athletic Federation Major General (Retd) Akram Sahi, the President and Secretary of the Ex-FATA Olympic Association are also invited so that to ensure equal opportunities to the players of merged tribal areas.

From North Waziristan District to District Chitral the trials is open for both male and female and there is no restriction on the participation of the trials. He said soon after short-listing players the male and female camps would be setup at the same venue Qayyum sports Complex under qualified coaches.

"We did not announce any committee rather invited all the national and international athletes to come and participate as selection committee because we want to selection best available players for the 33rd National Games," Habib Ur Rehman added.

There were certain roamers that we had announced a selection committee is total wrong. The former national and international athletes also very keen to have good team of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that is why we given them open invitations as everyone would welcome on our side and on the side of Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he informed.

