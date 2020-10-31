KP Martial Arts festival in Swat on Nov 5

Two times SAF Gold Medalists and President Pride of Performance Award winners Khalid Noor, hailing from Peshawar, Saturday announced to hold the first ever Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martial Arts Festival under the aegis of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Karate Association and District Sports Officer Swat at Mingora, District Swat on November 5

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Two times SAF Gold Medalists and President Pride of Performance Award winners Khalid Noor, hailing from Peshawar, Saturday announced to hold the first ever Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martial Arts Festival under the aegis of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Karate Association and District sports Officer Swat at Mingora, District Swat on November 5.

The festival includes other games including Karate, Jiu Jitsu and Sambo. According to Khalid Noor, Secretary General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Karate Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martial Arts Festival is aimed at providing much updated and competitive exposure to the players.

He said KP Jiu Jitsu and Sambo Associations have also extended cooperation for the smooth conduct of the first ever Martial Arts Festival in Swat wherein male and female athletes from across the province would be taking part.

He said, in the karate event, male athletes would compete in individual kata, 45kg, 50kg, 55kg, 60kg, 67kg and female would take part in 50kg and 55kg weight categories. Jujitsu will have 56kg, 62kg, 69kg while Sambo will have 50kg and 54kg categories.

According to Organizing Secretary Khalid Noor, Karate competitions would be organized according to the rules of the World Karate Federation, Jiu Jitsu competitions would be accordingly as of International Jujitsu Federation and Sambo competitions would be conducted in the light of World Sambo Federation rules.

The athletes, both male and female, would arrive in Swat on November 4 while the opening ceremony of the Martial Arts Festival would be organized in morning on Nov 5 at 10,00 a.m.