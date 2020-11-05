UrduPoint.com
KP Martial Arts Gala To Start In Swat From Friday

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 03:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The first Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martial Arts Festival organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Karate Association will start in Mingora, Swat from Friday for which all the arrangements have been completed.

Talking to APP President Khalid Noor and Secretary General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Karate Association said that KP Martial Arts Gala was being organized in collaboration with Jujitsu and Sambo Associations.

During the event, male athletes will compete in individual category of 45 kg, 50 kg, 55 kg, 60 kg, 67kg and female 50kg and 55kg.

Jujitsu will have 56kg, 62kg, 69kg while Sambo will have 50kg and 54kg categories.

According Khalid Noor, Karate competitions will be held in accordance with World Karate, Jujitsu and Sambo Federation rules.

When contacted, District sports Officer Swat Kashif Farhan said, the arrival of the teams would be completed by Thursday evening before the opening ceremony in the morning.

He said accommodation would be provided to both male and female players during the Festival.

He also lauded the Director General Sports KP for extending all out support in holding the Festival in an appropriate manner.

He said it was good opportunity for the youngsters of Swat to be part of the Martial Arts Festival besides witnessing top players in action during the competitions.

