KP Martial Arts team winning gold medals warmly received

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martial Arts SIVATA team warmly received soon after arrival from Lahore after winning three gold and as many bronze medals in the International Martial Arts SIVATA Championship held in Lahore on Thursday.

Representing Pakistan team against Sri Lanka, the players hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Obaidullah, Najamullah and Sana Fazal claimed gold medals for the team in different categories while Haris, Khater Khan and Haris Shah grabbed bronze medals respectively.

Pakistani players performed brilliantly against Sri Lanka in the Martial Arts sports International Sivate Championship organized by Pakistan Sivate Federation in Lahore. Talented players from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa played a key role in the national team's success.

Obaidullah from Peshawar, Najamullah and Sana Fazal from Mardan won gold medals while Sajid Rahman won silver while Khater Khan and Haris Shah won the browns medal. The performance of the Pakistani players against the Sri Lankan team was commended by the Pakistan Sivata Federation but also by the Sri Lankan team official coaches Khizrullah and Rehmat Gul Afridi.

The two coaches Najmaullah Dafi and Khizarullah also appreciated the team for giving an excellent performance in the international championship.

Najamullah Safi said that it is for the first time that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa selected in the SIVASTA team for the international event.

He said more such training and coaching would be given to the youth all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so that they could excel both at national and international levels.