KP Men, Punjab Women Claim Volleyball Titles At Quaid-e-Azam Games

Muhammad Rameez Published December 17, 2024 | 05:10 PM

KP men, Punjab women claim volleyball titles at Quaid-e-Azam Games

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab emerged victorious in the volleyball finals at the Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games, showcasing exceptional skill and teamwork at Liaquat Gymnasium on Tuesday.

In the men’s final, KP stunned Punjab with a clean sweep, winning the match 3-0.

KP dominated the court with powerful serves, strong blocking and precise spikes, leaving Punjab unable to recover. The victory highlighted KP’s dominance and tactical superiority throughout the competition.

Meanwhile, in the women’s final, Punjab outplayed Sindh 3-1 in an intense contest. Punjab’s team demonstrated strong coordination and consistent attacking play to secure the title. Although Sindh put up a tough fight, winning one set, Punjab’s resilience and control of the game proved decisive.

