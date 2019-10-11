KP Men, Women volleyball squads for 33rd National Games named

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Volleyball Association Friday announced Men and Women Volleyball teams for the forthcoming 33rd National Games scheduled to be held from October 26 to November 1, 2019

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Volleyball Association Friday announced Men and Women Volleyball teams for the forthcoming 33rd National Games scheduled to be held from October 26 to November 1, 2019.

Talking to APP, former Pakistan team coach and Secretary KP Volleyball Association Khalid Waqar Chamkani said that they male and female teams have good chances in the National Games. He said in the last National Games, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the only provincial team that more to the semi-finals among top departmental teams like Pakistan Army, Pakistan Wapda, Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Railways, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Police, Higher Edecuation Commission, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and this time, the team is in good position to reach among top four teams.

He said after the selection of 24 female and as many male teams for the camp continued since October 1, we have finalized the Names of the male and female teams and hopefully both teams would give a fight response to all the participating teams part of the prestigious 33rd National Games.

He said the male teams including Zarnab Khan, Rifat Ullah Khan, Ihtisham Khan, Mahzar Ali, Khalil Ullah, Khalil Ullah Junior, Waleed Khan, Maaz Khan, Irfan Ullah, Ahmad, Junaid, Maaz Khan Junior, Hassan, Akmal Hassan. Laiq Zaman and Sajjad Khan will act as coaches while Shoukat Ali will be the manager.

The female teams comprising Saba Shah, Irsa Bashir, Sharukh, Bakhtawar, Madiha Maqsood, Iqra Khalid, Bibi Nazo, Tanzeela Zaman, Bibi Rukhya, Hina Jamshed, Aiman, Komal Bhatti, Rani, Rahmeen Nazir Coaches Wasif Ullah and Sadia, Zahoor Khan will act as manager.