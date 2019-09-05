KP men, women volleyball trials to be held on Sept. 21-23: Khalid Waqar

Secretary General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Volleyball Association and National team coach Khalid Waqar has said that the trials to select Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team for the forthcoming 33rd National Games would be organized on Sept. 21-23

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Secretary General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Volleyball Association and National team coach Khalid Waqar has said that the trials to select Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team for the forthcoming 33rd National Games would be organized on Sept. 21-23.

Khalid Waqar said that the male trials will be organized on September 21 and 22 while the female trials will be conducted on September 23, 2019 at 10.00 a.m at Pakistan sports board Coaching Center, Qayyum Sports Complex.

He said President KP Volleyball Association DIG Ijaz Khan is very keen to provide due opportunities to the players all districts including merged tribal districts in the trials. No TA or DA would be given to the players during the trials and when selected or short-listed for the came travelling and daily allowances would be given to the players.

The short-listed players, he said, would be provided full training and coaching during the camp setup in the supervision of KP Volleyball Association before final selection of male and female team.

He said KP is considered as a hub of volleyball and that is why the province has good credential in the national junior and senior level.

He said good coaches would impart training to male and female team during the camp and hopefully KP would give good result in the 33rd National Games. He said KP have been producing good talented players and in the current national junior and senior teams have the services of mostly players from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said KP Volleyball Association is striving hard to provide maximum opportunities to the players through competitions. Due to these efforts, many players from different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are presently in Pakistan junior and senior teams besides playing for Army, Police, PAF, WAPDA and other departments.