KP Muay Thai claims 2nd position in National Muay Thai Championship

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa claimed second position in the National Muay Thai Championship organized by Punjab Muay Thai Federation at Wapda sports Complex recently.

Pakistan Wapda claimed first position while Punjab took third position respectively. Pakistan Wapda took 115 points by grabbing six gold medal in 67kg, 73kg in boys and four gold medals in -45kg, -48kg, -51kg and -54kg along with winning a silver medal in -57kg and three bronz medals, all in boys event.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa got 84 points by taking second position with four gold medals in -54kg, -57kg, -61kg and -64kg weight category including one bronz medals in boys and one gold and a bronze medal in girls.

Punjab remained at third with 75 points after winning one gold medal, three silver medal and four bronze medals.

AJK got fourth position with 50 points after winning four silver medals and two bronze medals, Police with one silver and three bronze medal won fifth position, Police with one silver medal and four bronze medals, Balochistan with one silver medal got 7th position, and Sindh and Islamabad with one bronze medal each got eight and ninth positions.

Mehran in 54kg weight in men's event, Aminullah in 57kg, Kamranullah in 61kg and Basir got gold medal in 60kg. Shabbat won gold medal in 60kg, Juria Inayat won the gold medals. The medal winners were also received by the KP Muay Thai Association as Qayyum Sports Complex soon after arriving and held a colourful reception so that to encourage the players for the future tournament.