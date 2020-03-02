UrduPoint.com
KP Muay Thai Wins 2nd Position In National Muay Thai Championship

Mon 02nd March 2020 | 04:48 PM

KP Muay Thai wins 2nd position in National Muay Thai Championship

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa claimed second position in the National Muay Thai Championship organized by Punjab Muay Thai Federation at Wapda Sports Complex recently

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa claimed second position in the National Muay Thai Championship organized by Punjab Muay Thai Federation at Wapda sports Complex recently.

Pakistan Wapda claimed first position while Punjab took third position respectively. Pakistan Wapda took 115 points by grabbing six gold medal in 67kgs,73kgs in boys and four gold medals in -45kg, -48kg, -51kg and -54kg along with winning a silver medal in -57kg and three bronze medals, all in boys event.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa got 84 points by taking second position with four gold medals in -54kg, -57kg, -61kg and -64kg weight category including one bronze medal in boys and one gold and a bronze medal in girls.

Punjab remained at third with 75 points after winning one gold medal, three silver medal and four bronze medals. AJK got fourth position with 50 points after winning four silver medals and two bronze medals, Police with one silver and three bronze medal won fifth position, Police with one silver medal and four bronze medals, Balochistan with one silver medal got 7th position, and Sindh and Islamabad with one bronze medal each got eight and ninth positions.

Jebran in 54kgs weight in men's event, Aminullah in 57kgs, Kamranullah in 61kgs and Basir Shabab got gold medal in 60kgs. Kashif won bronze medal in 60kgs, Javeria Inayat won the gold medals and Zohra claimed bronze medal for Khyber Pakhtukhwa.

The medal winners were also received by the KP Muay Thai Association as Qayyum Sports Complex soon after arriving and held a colorful reception so that to encourage the players for the future tournament.

Secretary KP Muay Thai Association and Treasurer of the Pakistan Muay Thai Inayat Ur Rehman lauded the players of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for winning gold, silver and bronze medals respectively.

