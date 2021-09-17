KP National Hockey League - a milestone in development hockey across Pakistan: Kamran Bangash

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Information and Higher education Kamran Khan Bangash Friday said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Hockey League-2021 would prove to be an important milestone in the promotion and development of hockey across the country.

This he said while addressing a press briefing here at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium, Qayyum Sports Peshawar. He was accompanied by Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asfandyar Khan Khattak, Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah, Director Sports Female Rashida Ghaznavi, Director Development Saleem Raza, Administrator Peshawar Sports Complex Jaffer Shah, District Sports Officer Peshawar Tehseenullah Khan and other dignitaries.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Information and Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash said that hockey was neglected in the past and talent was lost due to lack of focus on the national game but now PSL style hockey league like cricket was being held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that the number of Astro-Turf in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will soon increase to fifteen out of which seven are ready and the same KP National Hockey League matches would be organized on the same newly laid Astro-Turf.

He said at one hand, the facilities ensured by the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be highlighted besides providing due opportunities to the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to play side-by-side with the 32 International and Olympians hockey players and learn good things out of the League.

He said seven Astro-Turfs are ready in Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Kohat, Islamia College University Peshawar, Charsadda, Peshawar and Mardan while almost 90 percent of work completed in Nowshera, Bajaur, Khurram, Parachinar and Swat and three more were recently approved by the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan for Swabi, Buner and Malakand.

He said Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan took the initiative by ensuring all our facilities. He said the Chief Minister, during the unveiling ceremony of the logo and trophy of Hockey League, approved Astro Turf for Swabi, Buner and Malakand. The aim is to bring out the talent and all the credit goes to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and his team which includes Secretary Sports Abid Majeed, DG Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak and other officials.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hockey League was being launched from September 30. The efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan would help in the revival of hockey. He said that new talent would come to the fore.

He said that recently the best boxing competitions should be held in Peshawar which was popular all over the country. Similarly, in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hockey League we would also bring it to the media and show the whole world that the talent was here. He said that there was no shortage of talent and there would be more boxing competitions.

He said that there was no shortage of funds whenever and wherever there was a need. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would solve all the problems. A prize money of Rs. 1 million, Rs. 0.5 million and Rs. 300,000 has been earmarked for the third position and the fourth position would be given Rs. 100,000.

In addition, Rs 15,000 has been earmarked for each player part of the League. Accommodation and food would also be the responsibility of the government. He said that special machinery for cleaning Lala Ayub Hockey Astro Turf of Peshawar has reached Peshawar and cleaning of this turf will be started from Monday and it would be completed as per international standard.

Eight teams were going to participate in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hockey League organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in which seven teams would be from different districts while one team would be formed from the merged districts.

A total of eight teams would be auctioned on September 22 at Peshawar Sports Complex. There would be two seniors of Pakistan hockey team in each team and the players of the two junior teams would be included. The auction of the players of the senior and junior teams for these teams would be held on September 26 at the Peshawar Sports Complex.

Alongwith inter-school cricket, inter-school hockey competitions would also be held after which the same competitions will also be held at the college level. Grounds would also be opened to the public with the aim of providing facilities for the youth to play. All sports facilities and gymnasiums would be constructed at the level of the Union Council.