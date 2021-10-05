UrduPoint.com

KP National Hockey League; Peshawar Falcon Defeat Dera Ismail Khan Stallions

Tue 05th October 2021 | 07:54 PM

KP National Hockey League; Peshawar Falcon defeat Dera Ismail Khan Stallions

Peshawar Falcon recorded a huge margin 8-3 victory against Dera Ismail Khan Stallions in the fourth match of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Hockey League organized by the Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Peshawar Falcon recorded a huge margin 8-3 victory against Dera Ismail Khan Stallions in the fourth match of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Hockey League organized by the Directorate of sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.

The Peshawar Falcon and Dera Ismail Khan Stallions match was earlier postponed due to unavoidable circumstances and was scheduled on the opening day of the League-2021, rescheduled and played on Tuesday.

Before the start of the match the players of both Peshawar Falcon and Dera Ismail Khan were introduced to Senior Vice President Pakistan Muhammad Saeed Khan, who was the chief guest on this occasion.

In the KP National Hockey League, Peshawar Falcon recorded a stamping 8-3 victory with center striker Junaid, right winger Hanan and center striker Murataza Khan scored two goals each while Naveed and Usman scored one goal each to complete the tally of eight goals while for Dera Ismail Khan Karim netted a fine goal on the field attempt while Mohsin Hassan and Ejaz Ahmad converted two penalty strokes to reduce the margin 8-3.

Four matches will be played in the tournament Wednesday, two each in Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu respectively. Four teams each have also left for Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu in the evening.

Talking to APP Regional Sports Officer Dera Ismail Khan Razi Ullah Batani said that all arrangements have been completed for the smooth conduct of matches on the newly lying Astro Turf at Kolachi Sports Complex, Dera Ismail Khan.

He said big banners were put on display across Dera Ismail Khan to attract the hockey lovers. He said the match coverage would be live telecast and people will witness would see the recently developed Hockey Astro Turf. When contacted Regional Sports Officer Bannu Anwar Kamal Barki said that on arrival of the teams late night would be accommodated in the hotels and all preparations have been done well in time for the holding of two matches' part of the ongoing KP National Hockey League-2021.

He said both the matches are scheduled for Wednesday at Qazi Mohib Hockey Stadium, Bannu, first at 2.00 p.m and second will be played at 4.00 p.m. Senior Coach Shafqat Ullah, a former international hockey player, said the hockey matches would attract would crowd because Bannu has produced most Olympian hockey players including three former hockey captains of the National teams Olympian Brig Hamid Hamdi, Rasheed Junior and Qazi Mohib besides two dozen others international hockey players, who represented the national junior and senior hockey teams.

