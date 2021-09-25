UrduPoint.com

KP National Hockey League To Commence On Oct 4: DG Sports

Muhammad Rameez 11 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Director General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak Saturday announced that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Hockey League-2021 would be now started on October 4 instead of September 30 as teams owners requested for more time to be given to the players for practice and better understanding of teams combinations.

Talking to media here, he said the league was organized for the promotion of national game in the province under the Directorate of Sports, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which would be played on different Astro Turfs including Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Kohat, Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium Peshawar, Islamia College hockey ground, Charsadda and Mardan.

He said the auction of the teams had been done and now those franchises and owners of the eight participating teams would select players of their choice during the players auctions.

He informed that the league would remain continued till October 14. The director general said it was the first attempt of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and got very good response.

The players will be provided transport, food, accommodation, kits and other facilities, he said and added that besides cash prizes, the winning teams will also be given trophies, medals and certificates.

"The first place team will get Rs one million, the second place team will get Rs 500,000 and the third place team will get Rs 200,000 cash prizes," said the DG Sports.

The first match of the league will be played between Peshawar and Bannu in Peshawar.

In total, eight teams are participating in the league out of which one team will be from the merged tribal districts.

