KP National Hockey League: Tribal Lions tops points table with better goal margin

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Tribal Lions and Peshawar Falcons secured 12 points each with four wins and a loss after playing 5 matches in the ongoing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Hockey League-2021 being played at Abdul Wali Khan sports Complex Charsadda and Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium Peshawar on Monday.

However, Tribal Lions has an edge over Peshawar Falcons by scoring 25 goals in the five matches they played so far and conceded 12 goal, having a goal margin of 13 goal. On the other hand Peshawar Falcon has 12 points, scored 20 goals in their five league matches, conceded 7 goals by tying up the goal difference 13.

Kohat Eagles has been struggling at third with three wins, one lost and one draw, scoring 17 goals and conceded the same by securing 10 points. Bannu Panthers and Hazara Warriors played five matches, won two matches each.

Bannu has a slight edge over Hazara with a lost and two draw matches while Hazara lost two matches and played one draw. Bannu has eight points, scoring eight goals and conceded nine goal with a minus one goal difference and Hazara with seven points scored 20 goals, conceded 18 goals with two plus goal.

Malakand Tigers played five matches with four points, with one win, three lost matches and one draw by scoring nine goals, conceding 13 goals with minus 4 goal at the point table. Mardan Bears five matches, one win, lost four matches by scoring nine goals, and conceded 19 goals with minus 10 goal at the board.

The last team at the League Dera Ismail Khan Stallions played five matches, no win, four lost matches and played a draw match by scoring 16 goals and conceded 29 goals, having minus 13 goal with securing one point only.

All the eight teams would play two matches each and on Tuesday fixtures Peshawar will face Hazara Warriors at 9.00 a.m, Mardan Bears will clash against Malakand Tigers at 11.00 a.m, in the third match Kohat Eagles will face Dera Ismail Khan Stallions at 2.00 p.m and in the last match of the Tuesday afternoon Tribal Lions will play against Bannu Panthers at 4.00 p.m.

Tribal Lions will have to play two matches against Bannu Panthers and Hazara Warriors, Peshawar Falcon will face Kohat Eagles and Hazara Warriors, Kohat Eagles will played against Dera Ismail Khan Stallions and Peshawar Falcon.

Bannu Panthers will face Tribal Lions and Mardan Bears and Hazara Warriors will clash in their two matches against Peshawar Falcons and Tribal Lions while Malakand will face Mardan Bears and Dera Ismail Khan Stallions and Dera Ismail Khan will play against Kohat Eagles and Maland Tigers.

Tribal Lions and Peshawar Falcons have already confirmed their place for the semi-finals, if it be played as was decided in the start of the League while the two other teams Bannu Panthers and Kohat Eagles needing one victory for the semi-finals qualification and Hazara should need victories in their both toughest matches to be played against the leading of the groups Tribal Lions and Peshawar Falcons.