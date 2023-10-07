Open Menu

KP National Women Volleyball Team Reached In Semi-finals

Muhammad Rameez Published October 07, 2023 | 11:23 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa women Volleyball team reached in the semi-finals of the ongoing National Women Volleyball Championship being played at Quetta, secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Volleyball Association Khalid Waqar, who also coached national team talked to APP on Saturday

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team qualified for the semi-finals in the first CM Balochistan Inter-Provincial Women's Volleyball Championship by recording an unbeaten run and in the last group match defeated Gilgit-Baltistan 3-0, the score was 25-19, 25-19 and 25-22.

Regarding the performance of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa women's volleyball team, Provincial Secretary Volleyball Association Khalid Waqar Chamkani, said that the women players of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have a lot of talent.

The talent is there and it is hoped that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will win the Championship by maintaining an unbeaten run so far. This series will continue in the future as well, he added. According to the results of the matches played last day, in the second quarter-final, the Islamabad team qualified for the semi-finals by defeating Azad Jammu Kashmir by 3-0, the score was 25-22, 27-25 and 25-21.

The quarter-final was played between Sindh and Balochistan White in which the Sindh team won the match by 3-0, the score was 25-20, 25-22 and 27-25.

Likewise, in the last quarter-final, Balochistan Green defeated the Punjab team 3-1 and reached the semi-finals. Now Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would clash against host Balochistan in the semi-finals while Sindh would face Islamabad in the second semi-finals, Khalid Waqar said.

He said, Balochistan team also played well and defeated Punjab by 3-1 in a tough battle, the score was 25-21, 20-25, 25-23 and 27-25. He said in the other matches Balochistan Green defeated Islamabad by 3-1, the score was 22-25, 25-22, 2w5-19 and 25-21 while Punjab defeated AJK by 3-0, the score was 25-19, 25-17 and 25-22, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded victory against Balochistan White in straight sets, the score was 25-21, 25-18 and 25-19 while Sindh recorded victory against Gilgit-Baltistan in straight sets, the score was 25-22, 25-21 and 25-19.

The Chief Minister Balochistan Volleyball Championship for Women started on October 5 and would end on October 9. Hopefully Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would show a better result against host Balochistan in the semi-final.

Preparations for holding the 53rd National Senior Volleyball Championship have already been completed and the Championship for the Men would be played from October 11-17, 2023, Khalid Waqar Chamkani said.

APP/ijz/1845

