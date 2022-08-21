PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :The office-bearers of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association (KPOA) and Directorate General Sports KP warmly welcomed the bronze medalists of the Commonwealth Games Inayat Ullah soon after arriving in his native town Pir Bala, Warsak Road on Sunday.

President KPOA and former Sports Minister Syed Aqil Shah, President KP Wrestling Association Arshad Durrani Advocate, Presidents and Secretaries of various associations affiliated with KPOA, his father Ustad Palawan Zahid Ullah, his brother wrestler and international medalists in Russia Niamat Ullah, elders of the village Pir Bala, players and large number of youth were also present.

Similarly, on behalf of Secretary Sports Tahir Khan Orakzai and DG Sports KP Khalid Khan International Karate coach Shah Faisal and Administrator Peshawar Sports Complex Syed Jaffar Shah visited the home of promising wrestler, hailing from KP Inayat Ullah for winning bronze medal in Birmingham Commonwealth Games-2022 65kg weight category and congratulated him and his family.

Shah Faisal and Syed Jaffar Shah met with Inayat Ullah and his coach father Zahid Ullah and garlanded them over Inayat Ullah winning bronze medal for Pakistan in Wrestling.

There was doll (Drums) and Surna (Pipe) as well wherein all the Pehlawans (wrestlers) have their "Dhamal" on the tones of the Drums and Pipe. Speaking on this occasion, Syed Aqil Shah congratulated his father Zahid Ullah.

He said earlier, young promising Inayat Ullah also won gold medal in the South Asian Games, World Youth Games and World Beach Games and with the grace of Almighty Allah one he would win gold medal in the Olympic Games as well if provided due support and giving his international exposure of playing against world best wrestlers.

He said out of the 8 total medals, six members of the wrestling team won five medals.

He said that Inayat Ullah has once again made the country proud despite the lack of facilities, which is a great honor for the whole country, if they are given facilities, opportunities, diet, coaching and training in other foreign countries, they can bring gold medals for the country and the nation at all levels and hopefully they will bring more honors.

Govt of Pakistan and KP govt should also encourage them and provide them with an international standard mat in their village where they train on a mat installed in their Hujra, Aqil Shah said.

He said that wrestling is no longer a game of "Akhara" rather it is now being played on the mat and has become a scientific sport.

Shah Faisal said winning a bronze medal is a great honor for Pakistan and KP and a proud moment for the entire nation.

He said Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan and Provincial Minister Muhammad Atif Khan have already announced cash prize and soon an honoring reception would be organized.

He said that due to the personal interest of CM Mahmood Khan, the KP athletes are shining the name of the country and nation at different levels.

In his chat, Inayat Ullah said that our players will achieve more success in the future if provided facilities. "We have no shortage of talent but lacking facilities," he added.

KP Wrestling Association President Arshad Durrani in his speech, said that these are our real heroes. Inayat and his family won many awards and made the country and nation famous, which is a great honor, and will continue to encourage them.

Earlier, prominent wrestler Inayat Ullah was given a grand welcome on his arrival at his native village Pir Bala. Aqil Shah, who is SVP POA, the officials of all the sports associations affiliated with KPOA also handed over a self-generated cash prize Rs. 260,000 to Inayat Ullah.

Pakistan finished 18 among 72 countries that participated in the Commonwealth Games and won two gold, three silvers and three bronze medals.