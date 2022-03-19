UrduPoint.com

KP Olympic Association To Honor Bronze Medal Winner In Asian Boxing Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 19, 2022 | 03:50 PM

KP Olympic Association to honor bronze medal winner in Asian Boxing Championship

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association (KPOA) on Saturday announced it would hold a reception in the honor of 17-year-old Hadia Kamal for winning a bronze medal in the Asian Boxing Championship in Jordan.

This was stated by President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympian Association Syed Aqil Shah while talking to media men here on Saturday. He said it was a big honor for Pakistan that Hadia Kamal, a 17-year-old, pugilist, won the bronze medal in the Asian Boxing Championship in which 48 countries participated.

"Now it is up to the Federal and provincial government to come up with a cash incentive to Hadia Kamal Khan who, without expenses, participated in the Asian Boxing Championship," Syed Aqil Shah, a former KP Sports Minister said.

Aqil Shah, also the Senior Vice President of the Pakistan Olympic Association, said that he would suggest the Pakistan Olympic Association held a reception for 17-year-old Hadia Kamal Khan.

"It is for the first time in the country's history that a 17-year-old female won a bronze medal among all 48 countries participating in the Asian Boxing Championship".

He hoped that with proper training and guidance Hadia Kamal would win a medal in the Olympics in future.

Talking to media men, former Provincial Sports Minister Syed Aqil Shah, said Hadia Kamal was a pride for the nation. While the rest of the expenses were borne by the boxer's parents and family on their own, the provincial and federal governments announced cash prizes for the girl and arranged training to improve her skills.

He said the Olympic Association would soon host a reception in honor of Hadia to encourage her and award her a cash prize.

Replying to a question, he said for the last 10 years the expenses of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association was bearing all its expenses from its own pocket.

He said attention should be paid to search talent for the promotion of sports. He also paid rich tribute to World Snooker Championship winner Ahsan Ramzan.

>