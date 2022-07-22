KP paralympic athletes claims overall trophy in Gilgit-Baltistan Sports Festival

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa players stole the show in All Pakistan Persons with Different Abilities Games jointly organized by the government of Gilgit-Baltistan and the Support for Life Foundation (SLF), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chapter on Friday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa players stole the show in All Pakistan Persons with Different Abilities Games jointly organized by the government of Gilgit-Baltistan and the Support for Life Foundation (SLF), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chapter on Friday.

The contingent of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa participated in three different games including Wheelchair Cricket, Boccia, and Wheelchair Race and surprised the hosting players of Gilgit-Baltistan by getting the winners trophies in all three events.

Khyber's Women Single Boccia Team won the trophy. In the wheelchair race, Mushal Khan of Charsadda took the first position in the 100m race, Sakina Afridi of Khyber district, Zainab of Abbottabad, and Bham Mazuri of GB took third position respectively. Noor won the first position in the team game by defeating teams from Gilgit-Baltistan and Punjab, and in the mega event of the festival, the wheelchair cricket team of SLF Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa defeated teams from Punjab, Gilgit and then Sindh in the final.

In the closing ceremony, the Minister of Local Government, Minister of Social Welfare, DC Skardu, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary of Gilgit-Baltistan participated and distributed trophies to the players.

Admin Officer of Peshawar sports Complex Syed Jafar, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team manager and coach Zawar Noor were also present. On Noor's request, the Chief Secretary approved planting of grass in the municipal ground for disabled persons in Skardu before December and the provision of related facilities.