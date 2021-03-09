In the first National Women's Futsal Championship held in Peshawar, Pakhtunkhwa women's team maintained their winning streak and defeated a strong team from Sindh in a thrilling and hard fought encounter by 3-2 here at PSB Coaching Center on Tuesday

Director Youth Saleem Jan was the chief guest on this occasion who before the start of the matches were introduced to the teams. Director General sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak, Miss Rashida Ghaznavi, Chairman KP Futsal Association Waji Ul Hassan, Senior Vice President Pakistan Futsal Federation Adnan Malik, Secretary Moeen Uddin, other officials, players and spectators were also present.

Pakhtunkhwa Women's Futsal team lost their opening match Punjab by 3-1 but staged a strong comeback and recorded a thumping victory against strong Sindh by 3-2 in their third league match. Senior Vice President Ijaz Khan, Vice President Azmatullah, Regional Sports Officer Dera Ismail Khan Raziullah Khan, Administrator Qayyum Sports Complex Shah Faisal, DS and Peshawar Hussainullah, KP Women's Team Coach Sana were also present during the matches.

In the other thrilling match, strong title contender Islamabad and Pakistan Police played a 1-1 draw while Gilgit-Baltistan defeated Sindh by 3-1 in the last match of the day under the auspices of Directorate Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

For the first time in the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is hosting the National Women's Championship which will be played at Qayyum Sports Complex Peshawar from March 8 to 10. Teams from Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan Police, Pakistan Railways, The Success Club Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pink and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Green.

It may be recalled that Secretary Sports Abid Majeed, DG Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak has expressed satisfaction over all the arrangements for making the event a success during the visit to the venue. Every possible cooperation is being provided for the smooth conduct of the National Women Futsal Championship, Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah and Assistant Director Games Zakirullah told the players during a visit to the accommodations of the players.