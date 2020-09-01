UrduPoint.com
KP Possess Good Women, Men Weightlifters: Sheraz Ahmad

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 05:13 PM

KP possess good women, men weightlifters: Sheraz Ahmad

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Weightlifting Association, Secretary Shiraz Ahmed has said that the province was full of talent of both men and women weightlifters.

Talking to media men here Tuesday, he said women weightlifters had won bronze medals in the last 33rd National Games besides the women weightlifters are taking second position after Punjab in every national event.

He said, if women weightlifters would provide facilities, they could come up at international level as well and would give much better result at national level.

He said that weightlifting game is very technical and provision of proper equipment to the men and women players at district levels including merged tribal districts better results could be achieved, he added.

He said, it is very important to provide equipment to other districts of the province including Peshawar for the search of talent.

He said that the practice of the players has been suspended for several months due to coronavirus, but now the situation has returned to normal and the practice has been started again.

However, he said, women athletes are facing difficulties in playing. "We have pointed out to the officials of the sports Directorate to make a special place for the practice of women weightlifters and hopefully things would go on right direction because of the assurance given by Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asfandyar Khan Khattak.

He said that we have decided to hold All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Weightlifting Competition on September 25, for which a camp for Peshawar Region athletes has started under the supervision of Coach Muhammad Shujah and Salahuddin (Jr.). He said that a National Championship would be held soon as the federation has asked us to keep the players ready for the forthcoming National Championship.

