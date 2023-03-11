KP, Punjab wrestlers to compete on March 17 in Peshawar: Jamshad Baloch

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Famous wrestlers from Punjab and host Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would compete against each other in thrilling battles here at Pir Bala Village situated on main Warsak Road on March 17, Deputy Director Operation Jamshed Baloch told media here on Saturday.

He said Directorate General sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Provincial Wrestling Association, in a joint venture, would hold the thrill-packed wrestling competitions between the prominent and leading name in wrestling from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 17, for which all arrangements have been made well in time and hopefully the battle would attract good supporting crowd from nearby villages.

He said Secretary Sports Captain (Retd) Mushtaq Ahmed, DG Sports Khalid Khan, and Director Sports Operations Azizullah Jan have extended all-out financial support for the event.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wrestling Association head coach Zahid Ullah along with two prominent and gold medalists wrestlers Naimat Ullah and Inayat Ullah would also compete.

These wrestlers have won numerous national and international medals for Pakistan. "This is the best initiative on behalf of DG Sports which will give opportunities to the wrestlers of Punjab and KP to show their best skills and also give them opportunities to go ahead," Zahid Ullah said.

He expressed hope that this type of event will continue in the future as well.