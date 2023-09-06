KP Roshan Khan Junior Boys Squash Championship begins

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Roshan Khan Junior Boys Squash Championship got underway here at Qamar Zaman sports Complex on Thursday.

Secretary to CM Daud Khan was the chief guest on occasion. Legendary Qamar Zaman, Mohib Ullah Khan, Secretary Finance and Director Blue Tone Squash academy Wazir Mohammad, Executive Member Fazal Khalil, Sher Bahadur, Directorate Senior Coach and Chief Organizer Munawar Zaman, Squash Coach Muhammad Waseem, Amjad Khan, Level-II International referee and coach Riaz Khan, Chief Referee M. Adil Faqir, Coaches Adil Zargul, Mehmood Khan, players and official were also present.

The purpose of organizing the Championship in the name of squash heroes is to make the players aware of the achievements of the legend like Roshan Khan, Qamar Zaman said while addressing the gathering. He said involving more players in the different age groups is aimed at promoting the game at the grassroots level.

Roshan Khan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junior Boys U11, U13, U15, U17 & U19 categories would be part of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Roshan Khan Squash Championship 2023 in which more than 400 Junior players are participating from all over the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.