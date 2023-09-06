Open Menu

KP Roshan Khan Junior Boys Squash Championship Begins

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 06, 2023 | 04:10 PM

KP Roshan Khan Junior Boys Squash Championship begins

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Roshan Khan Junior Boys Squash Championship got underway here at Qamar Zaman sports Complex on Thursday.

Secretary to CM Daud Khan was the chief guest on occasion. Legendary Qamar Zaman, Mohib Ullah Khan, Secretary Finance and Director Blue Tone Squash academy Wazir Mohammad, Executive Member Fazal Khalil, Sher Bahadur, Directorate Senior Coach and Chief Organizer Munawar Zaman, Squash Coach Muhammad Waseem, Amjad Khan, Level-II International referee and coach Riaz Khan, Chief Referee M. Adil Faqir, Coaches Adil Zargul, Mehmood Khan, players and official were also present.

The purpose of organizing the Championship in the name of squash heroes is to make the players aware of the achievements of the legend like Roshan Khan, Qamar Zaman said while addressing the gathering. He said involving more players in the different age groups is aimed at promoting the game at the grassroots level.

Roshan Khan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junior Boys U11, U13, U15, U17 & U19 categories would be part of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Roshan Khan Squash Championship 2023 in which more than 400 Junior players are participating from all over the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Related Topics

Squash Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports All From Coach

Recent Stories

Federal Govt going to launch crackdown across coun ..

Federal Govt going to launch crackdown across country soon to control electricit ..

36 minutes ago
 ADCB prices $650mn green bond to support UAE’s n ..

ADCB prices $650mn green bond to support UAE’s net-zero transition

41 minutes ago
 UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF launches its websi ..

UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF launches its website

41 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Bangladesh win toss, opt to ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Bangladesh win toss, opt to bat first against Pakistan

2 hours ago
 FPCCI coordinator terms COAS meeting with business ..

FPCCI coordinator terms COAS meeting with businessmen as breath of fresh air

2 hours ago
 PCB unveils 2023-24 men's five domestic cricket se ..

PCB unveils 2023-24 men's five domestic cricket season tournaments schedule

3 hours ago
Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan set to face Bangladesh tod ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan set to face Bangladesh today in opening Super 4 match

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 01 Pakistan Vs. Ban ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 01 Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, ..

3 hours ago
 Martyrs Of PN Helicopter Incident Laid To Rest As ..

Martyrs Of PN Helicopter Incident Laid To Rest As Per Military Honours And Tradi ..

3 hours ago
 OIC General Secretariat participates in the Intern ..

OIC General Secretariat participates in the International Symposium on the “Hi ..

3 hours ago
 Preparations Underway to Host the 5th Islamic Conf ..

Preparations Underway to Host the 5th Islamic Conference of Labour Ministers in ..

3 hours ago
 vivo Unveils Major Optics, Computing, and Algorith ..

Vivo Unveils Major Optics, Computing, and Algorithm Technologies at vivo 2023 Im ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports