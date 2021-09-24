KP Scores 187/5 Against CP In Second Match Of National T20 Cup
Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 12 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 01:33 PM
Skipper Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to strong position through their remarkable performance.
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 24th, 2021) Captain Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed’s remarkable performance led Khyber Pakthunkhwa to 187/5 against Central Punjab in second match of the National T20 Cup.
Rizwan was seen furious as she scored 40-ball 65 while opening partner Fakhar Zaman scored 26 off 23.
But the remarkable performance of 31-year old Iftikhar made a crucial 40* off 25 balls. Mohammad Wasim Jr. scored 7-ball 11 while Adil Amin and Sahibzada Farhan scored 18 and 12 respectively.
Hasan Ali picked 3/30 for Central Punjab in just four overs while Wahab Raiz and Ahmed Safi Abdullah could get a wicket each.