KP Secretary Sports, DG Sports Visit Hayatabad Sports Complex

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 26, 2025 | 06:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Saadat Hassan, along with Director General Sports Tashfeen Haider, paid a visit to the Hayatabad Sports Complex, on Friday.

The visit was aimed at reviewing the existing sports facilities and assessing future development needs of the complex.

During the visit, Secretary Sports and DG inspected key facilities including the cricket ground, swimming pool, tennis courts, fitness gym and various other sports sections within the complex.

Administrator of Hayatabad Sports Complex, Abid Afridi, provided a detailed briefing to the visiting officers regarding the sports courts, infrastructure and ongoing athletic activities at the venue.

He informed that a new Female Fitness Gym has been established within the complex, which is now fully equipped and ready for inauguration.

On the occasion, the Secretary Sports issued instructions for the immediate preparation of PC-1 proposals for the construction of a running track and the provision of badminton mats at the complex.

Saadat Hassan emphasized that Hayatabad Sports Complex holds significant importance in promoting sports and recreational activities in Peshawar.

He noted that the complex serves as a vital hub for athletes and residents across the city, offering quality sporting facilities.

He assured that further improvement of the complex is on the agenda to ensure that citizens of Peshawar are provided with comprehensive recreational and sports amenities under one place.

