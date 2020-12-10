KP secure overall first position, Punjab bag runners-up trophy in KP U16 National Games

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa claimed overall winning trophy by securing five gold medals and five silver medals in the U16 National Junior Games concluded here under the auspices of Directorate of sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farhan was the chief guest at the last event of the Games hockey where he also witnessed the final played between Punjab-A and Punjab-C teams here at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium on Thursday while Hockey Olympians Munzoor Hussain Junior, Rahim Khan, Khalid Hameed, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Secretary Abid Majeed accompanied the Governor.

Additional Secretary of KP Sports Junaid Khan, DG Asfandyar Khan Khattak, Pakistan Hockey Federation Secretary Muhammad Asif Bajwa, KP Hockey Association Chairman and former IGP Muhammad Saeed Khan, KP Hockey Association President Syed Zahir Shah Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah, Director Account Amjad Iqbal, other officials and players were also present.

In the U16 Games, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won five gold and five silver medals and secured the first position. Punjab bagged two gold medals, three silver medals securing second position. Sindh bagged the third position with one Gold medal and as many silver medals.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman distributed prizes along with Sports Secretary Abid Majeed, Sports DG Asfandyar Khan Khattak, Director Operations Syed Saqlain Shah, Chief Coach Shafqat Ullah.