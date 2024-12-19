KP Secures 2nd Position In Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games With 98 Medals
Muhammad Rameez Published December 19, 2024 | 06:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) On the final day of the Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa clinched gold medals in both kabaddi and badminton finals by defeating Punjab.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa displayed an impressive performance throughout the games winning a total of 98 medals including 29 gold, 31 silver, and 38 bronze securing second position overall.
The games were held in Islamabad where Khyber Pakhtunkhwa excelled in athletics winning 6 gold, 5 silver, and 7 bronze medals, totaling 18.
In karate, the team bagged 4 gold, 7 silver, and 5 bronze medals making a total of 16. In judo they secured 5 gold, 2 silver, and 7 bronze medals. Taekwondo brought another 9 medals including 5 gold, 1 silver, and 3 bronze.
In badminton Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's players won 3 gold and 1 bronze, while squash added 2 gold, 1 silver, and 2 bronze medals.
The team also claimed first place in men's volleyball and kabaddi while finishing second in football and hockey.
Other notable achievements included 6 silver and 2 bronze in wrestling, 4 silver and 3 bronze in table tennis, 1 silver and 2 bronze in weightlifting and 1 silver and 2 bronze medals in boxing. The swimming team earned 3 bronze medals.
Women athletes from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa contributed significantly, winning 31 medals including 7 gold, 10 silver and 14 bronze.
Punjab has topped the overall medal tally with 78 gold, 53 silver and 42 bronze medals while Sindh finished third with 16 gold, 28 silver, and 35 bronze medals.
APP/ijz-fam
Recent Stories
Shah Mehmood Qureshi, KP CM Gandapur and 14 others indicted in May 9 GHQ attack ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model
UCI President announces plans for new Abu Dhabi branch
MoHAP, SCFA honour partners supporting Heat Exhaustion Prevention Campaign 2024
ADAFSA launches inaugural Farmers’ Market at Liwa International Festival – M ..
Team PMLQ Punjab congratulates Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce ..
Dubai Health hosts inaugural Dubai Health Research Conference 2024
South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in 2nd ODI
Bearish trend at PSX as 100 Index points drop 40,000 points
ICBA unveils its 2024-2034 strategy, new identity
Gold prices go down in local markets after decline in global markets
Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives for organising Dubai AI Week in April
More Stories From Sports
-
KP secures 2nd position in Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games with 98 medals5 minutes ago
-
Punjab crowned champions as curtains fall on Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games5 minutes ago
-
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model14 minutes ago
-
South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in 2nd ODI1 hour ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam Games: Punjab dominate in badminton as KPK excels in kabaddi2 hours ago
-
Pakistan, South Africa to lock horns in second ODI today4 hours ago
-
Keshav Maharaj ruled out of ODI series against Pakistan4 hours ago
-
PCB chairman Naqvi chairs BoGs meeting in Islamabad6 hours ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam Games: Sindh defeat KPK in nail-biting football final19 hours ago
-
3 matches decided in Woodward Trophy U-17 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament19 hours ago
-
Amorim eager for wantaway Rashford to stay at Manchester United19 hours ago
-
Punjab dominates hockey competitions at Quaid-e-Azam19 hours ago