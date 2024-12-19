Open Menu

KP Secures 2nd Position In Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games With 98 Medals

Muhammad Rameez Published December 19, 2024 | 06:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) On the final day of the Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa clinched gold medals in both kabaddi and badminton finals by defeating Punjab.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa displayed an impressive performance throughout the games winning a total of 98 medals including 29 gold, 31 silver, and 38 bronze securing second position overall. 

The games were held in Islamabad where Khyber Pakhtunkhwa excelled in athletics winning 6 gold, 5 silver, and 7 bronze medals, totaling 18.

In karate, the team bagged 4 gold, 7 silver, and 5 bronze medals making a total of 16. In judo they secured 5 gold, 2 silver, and 7 bronze medals. Taekwondo brought another 9 medals including 5 gold, 1 silver, and 3 bronze.

In badminton Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's players won 3 gold and 1 bronze, while squash added 2 gold, 1 silver, and 2 bronze medals.

The team also claimed first place in men's volleyball and kabaddi while finishing second in football and hockey.

Other notable achievements included 6 silver and 2 bronze in wrestling, 4 silver and 3 bronze in table tennis, 1 silver and 2 bronze in weightlifting and 1 silver and 2 bronze medals in boxing. The swimming team earned 3 bronze medals.

Women athletes from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa contributed significantly, winning 31 medals including 7 gold, 10 silver and 14 bronze.

Punjab has topped the overall medal tally with 78 gold, 53 silver and 42 bronze medals while Sindh finished third with 16 gold, 28 silver, and 35 bronze medals.

