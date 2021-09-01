UrduPoint.com

KP Sets Up Another Zamung Kor For Orphan, Deserving Children

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 05:10 PM

KP sets up another Zamung Kor for orphan, deserving children

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched another facility with the name of "Zamung Kor" (our house) for the deserving children in Swat to educate and provide other facilities to them near their hometowns

Receiving high appreciation from the people for establishing Zamung Kor Peshawar Campus, the KP government took a further step towards this end by establishing another facility for orphan and deserving children of Malakand Division at Kanju Township of Swat district.

Receiving high appreciation from the people for establishing Zamung Kor Peshawar Campus, the KP government took a further step towards this end by establishing another facility for orphan and deserving children of Malakand Division at Kanju Township of Swat district.

At these institutions orphan and poor children would be provided with free of charge contemporary education, religious and technical studies and sporting facilities.

Moreover these facilities would also provide free accommodation and food to its students.

The Zamung Kor Malakand Division has invited registrations of such children at the Kanju Township institution and asked people to take advantage of this unprecedented facility.

It said people could contact on office numbers 0919331937-41 or cell phone number of the Director Swat Campus, 034594573210 for any assistance and guidance.

