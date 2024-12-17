KP, Sindh dominate in football matches at Quaid-e-Azam Games

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Sindh registered impressive victories in their respective football matches at the Jinnah Stadium during the Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games on Monday.

In the men’s football match (Match No. 10), KP outclassed Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) with a solid 2-0 win.

KP’s forwards showcased excellent teamwork and precision, scoring two decisive goals while maintaining a strong defense to deny GB any chances of a comeback.

In the women’s football match (Match No. 7), Sindh dominated Gilgit-Baltistan with a commanding 4-0 victory. Sindh’s players controlled the game from start to finish, exhibiting sharp passing and clinical finishing. GB struggled to match Sindh’s pace and attacking prowess, conceding four unanswered goals.