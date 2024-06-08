KP, Sindh victorious in PBCC Blind Cricket T-20 League matches

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Sindh earned victories in the matches of the 7th edition of PBCC Blind Cricket T-20 Super League 2024 at the APS School Cricket Ground in Abbottabad on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Sindh earned victories in the matches of the 7th edition of PBCC Blind Cricket T-20 Super League 2024 at the APS School Cricket Ground in Abbottabad on Saturday.

In an exciting T20 match, KP Blind emerged victorious against Punjab Blind by 28 runs.

Punjab won the toss and decided to bowl first. KP set a formidable target of 238/6 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to an explosive innings from Badar Munir. Badar scored an unbeaten 112 runs off 52 balls, hitting 20 fours and 1 six, with a staggering strike rate of 215.38. Other notable contributions came from Muhammad Rashid, who scored a quick 34 off 19 balls, and Ahtisham Ul Haq with 27 runs off 29 balls.

Punjab’s bowling attack struggled to contain the onslaught. Despite their efforts, they conceded numerous extras, including 33 wides. Israr Ul Hassan and Anees Javed were the only bowlers to take wickets, with Israr claiming 1 for 33 and Anees 1 for 17.

Punjab while chasing a daunting target, managed to score 210/2 in their 20 overs. Akmal Hayat Nasir led the charge with a scintillating 114 runs off 76 balls, hitting 13 fours. Mati Ullah also played a commendable unbeaten knock of 40 runs off 24 balls. Despite their valiant efforts, the target proved to be just out of reach.

KP’s bowlers, led by Badar Munir, managed to keep the opposition in check. Badar bowled economically, giving away only 25 runs in his 4 overs. Muhammad Asif was the lone wicket-taker, with figures of 1 for 38.

In another match, Sindh outplayed Balochistan by 6 wickets.

Sindh Blind won the toss and opted to field first. Balochistan's openers, Kamran Akhtar and Haroon Khan, capitalized on the fielding restrictions in the initial 6 overs, amassing 83 runs without losing a wicket. Kamran Akhtar scored a solid 53 off 26 balls, hitting 8 fours and 2 sixes with a strike rate of 203.85. Haroon Khan was the standout performer, smashing 62 runs off 34 balls, including 10 fours at a strike rate of 182.35.

In the middle order, Muhammad Ayyaz contributed 24 runs off 20 balls, while Naseeb Ullah added an unbeaten 25 runs off 15 balls. Sindh's bowlers made a strong comeback in the death overs and checked the runs flow. Salman was the only bowler to make significant inroads, claiming 2 wickets for 43 runs in his 4 overs.

Sindh in reply chase down the formidable target in just 17.5 overs, finishing at 224/4 and won by 6 wickets. Sindh's innings was headlined by a stunning century from skipper Nisar Ali, who scored a blazing 100 off 54 balls, hitting 18 fours with a strike rate of 185.19. His commanding performance laid a solid foundation for the chase. Contributions from Ayoub Khan, who remained unbeaten on 29 off 16 balls, and Idrees Saleem, who added 22 runs off 15 balls, further bolstered Sindh's innings. Bashir Khan, Haroon Khan, Kamran Akhtar and Muhammad Shahzeb took a wicket a piece.

The signatories present at the event included Gen (R) Ayyaz Rana, Kamal Saleem Sawati, Vice President PTI KP, Dr. Anayat Ullah, Vice President APS, Tariq Mehmood, Ex-DG Sports KP, Syed Sultan Shah, President World Blind Cricket Ltd and Shaukat Jadoon, PCB Representative.