KP Speaker, DG Sports discuss sports promotion in Abbottabad

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani and DG Sports, Asfandyar Khattak on Tuesday held a special meeting to discuss promotion of sports activities and construction of games facilities in Abbottabad district.

During the meeting both discussed key factors to promote sports especially installation of Astroturf at the hockey stadium in Abbottabad.

The DG Sports told the Speaker that Astroturf would soon be laid at the hockey stadium with a cost of Rs 130 million.

The Speaker directed the sports authorities to conduct a visit to the proposed gymnasium and present a report with regard to its construction positively within a week.

He said the sports gymnasium would provide the best sporting facilities to the locals.

With regard to women gymnasium, the Speaker directed the Commissioner Hazara and DG Sports to prepare the feasibility report of the site within three days, besides he directed for including the Joint Sports Complex project into the next ADP scheme.

The Speaker also directed the DG Sports to install flood lights in Kanj Ground and Nawan Sheher Football Ground so that players could also play after evening and tournaments could be organized.