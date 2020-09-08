KP Sports announces Annual calendar-2020-21 after coronavirus deadlock

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Directorate General of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday released the Calendar of sports competitions for the year 2020-21 after a deadlock for almost five-month due to coronavirus.

In this regard, regional and district sports officers have been sent calendars and schedules and they have been selected for trials and teams according to the calendar. The dates of the competitions have also been fixed.

According to the calendar, the U-16 Talent Hunt program, district and provincial level player selection, U-16 Talent Hunt, U-21 Games, U-21 Inter-Region Swimming competitions, Special Sports and Traditional Sports are part of the calendar.

The Under-16 Talent Hunt will include boys events like badminton, squash, table tennis, athletics, volleyball, football, hockey while the girls games include badminton, table tennis, athletics and volleyball.

Talent hunt competitions will be held across the province in which 1500 to 2000 players from the settled and integrated districts will participate, 700 special players will participate in the games, players will be selected at the district level from September 15-30, 2020.

Special players will be selected from September 25 to 30. In the first phase, Under-19 (excluding cricket) two-day trials will be held in 35 districts. In each district, two men and women in badminton, squash, table tennis, five men and four women in athletics, three men in volleyball and three volleyball players would be short-listed.

In the second phase, players will be selected at the provincial level from October 10 to 16 in which trials will be taken from 1700 players, 2500 special players will also participate in the trials. Under-21 swimming competitions will be held in Peshawar from September 9 to 11 in which 100 athletes will participate.

Under-21 Inter-District Games include hockey, table tennis, judo, karate, taekwondo, wrestling, basketball, gymnastics, wushu, weightlifting and girls' Volleyball, netball, athletics, tug-of-war, badminton, table tennis and cricket competitions will be held across the province from December 2 to 7 in which 6825 male and female athletes will participate.

Traditional games will be held in seven divisional headquarters from March 10 to April 15, 2021. Three hundred players will participate in the games in each division. The Khyber Traditional Games will be held from April 25 to April 30, 2021 in Peshawar in which 1400 players will participate. The individual Games will be held in Peshawar from May 1 to May 25, 2021, with 400 players taking part.

According to the calendar, District Sports Officers, Directorate General of Sports and Coach Selectors of the respective Provincial Associations, a representative of the respective District Association, a representative of the relevant district press, will head the selection committee for the U-16 Talent Hunt Scheme.

A Coordinator will represent the Directorate General of Sports. Badminton, squash, table tennis 10, 10, athletics (men) 30, women 24, volleyball (men) 18, women 14, football and hockey (men and women) 27, 27 and 10 for the provincial camp in the Talent Hunt Scheme would be short-listed.

A total of 190 players will be selected out of which six men and women, athletics (men), 32, women 26, volleyball 16, 16, football and hockey 20, 20 for badminton, squash, table tennis final teams would be short-listed purely on merit and looking after their performance.

The trials schedule will be advertised in the media for the participation of maximum number of players, Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak said. The trials will be held in all the districts of the region for the selection of national teams. Special players will be selected from all the categories, he said.

Women's trials will be conducted in all the districts and Director Female Miss Rashida Ghaznavi would supervise the trials. Special attention will be given to Village and Neighborhood Councils for trials, list of players in games at district level will be compiled, each team will have a separate manager, Asfandyar Khan Khattak concluded.