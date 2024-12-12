Open Menu

KP Sports’ Minister Awards Players With Cash Prizes

Muhammad Rameez Published December 12, 2024 | 06:23 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Medal-winning athletes of the National Wrestling Championship were honored with cash awards by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government under Sports Department.

The ceremony held at the Directorate General of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Thursday was attended by the Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhar Jihan, who commended the outstanding performance of Shah Faisal and Suhail in the championship.

He lauded their efforts for bringing laurel to the province and expressed hope that they would replicate their success in the upcoming Quaid-e-Azam Games to be held in Islamabad.

Prominent figures at the event included the President of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association Syed Aqil Shah, Director General Sports Abdul Nasir and Secretary of the Provincial Olympic Association Zulfiqar Butt among others.

Provincial Minister Syed Fakhar Jihan stated that the provincial government is committed to nurturing talent and fully supporting athletes representing the province and the country.

The minister also highlighted ongoing efforts to encourage athletes across all sports disciplines. He assured that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's contingent would participate actively in the Quaid-e-Azam Games with training camps already underway at various venues of the Qayyum Sports Complex.

He expressed optimism that the contingent would deliver a remarkable performance at the event.

APP/aqk

During the ceremony, Syed Fakhar Jihan presented cash awards for Gold medal winner and silver medal-winning athlete.

On behalf of the Provincial Olympic Association President Syed Aqil Shah extended his gratitude to the minister for his support.

