KP Sports' Minister, chairman PA body visits Arbab Niaz Stadium

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jehan along with the Chairman of the Provincial Assembly’s Standing Committee on Sports and Youth Affairs Shafiullah Jan and other member of the committee and MPAs, including Muhammad Riaz Khan, Muhammad Usman, Tariq Awan and Samiullah, on Wednesday, visited Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium in Peshawar to review the ongoing construction work at the stadium.

During the visit, Secretary of Sports and Youth Affairs, Matiullah, Director General Sports, Abdul Nasir Khan, Deputy Secretary Assembly, Amjad and officials from the departments of Communication & Works and Sports were also present.

On this occasion, the committee was briefed in detail by C&W Department about the completed civil works and the remaining tasks for the stadium.

Executive Engineer of Mega Projects, Riaz Bangash, provided the briefing and stated that the Arbab Niaz Stadium is being developed according to modern and international standards. With features such as lighting and other facilities, it will be a unique stadium with a design tailored to these specifications.

The briefing further highlighted that the external civil work of the stadium will be completed by 30th January and a total of 80% of the physical civil work has already been completed.

Similarly, the full civil work for the stadium will be completed by 15th February, after which the stadium will be open for sports activities.

It was told that PCB officials also visited the stadium and expressed satisfaction over the ongoing construction work.

The committee was informed that, equipped with advanced technical facilities, this stadium will be a world-class venue, setting a new standard in the country. The lighting system being installed will follow the design of Dubai’s stadium standards.

On this occasion, the Provincial Minister for Sports, Syed Fakhar Jihan shared his thoughts, mentioning that he visited the stadium on the third day of taking office and following his instructions, the developmental work on the project is progressing rapidly.

He assured that there will be no financial hurdles in this project and alongside release of new funds the old liabilities worth of 12 million rupees, have already been released in term of the same project.

He further stated that the provincial government is fully focused on this project and it will be completed on schedule time and will ready for sports activities.

The Chairman of the Committee, Shafiullah Jan, also expressed his views, emphasizing that the primary goal is to complete this important cricket stadium of the province as soon as possible, enabling it to host PSL and international cricket matches.

The committee instructed that this stadium, being of great significance for international cricket in the province, should have its ongoing work completed within the set timeline. The committee members also reviewed the construction work of the stadium during the visit.

