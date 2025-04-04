KP Sports Minister Congrats Cyclist For Winning Gold In Cycle Championship
Muhammad Rameez Published April 04, 2025 | 08:23 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Sayed Fakhar Jihan has congratulated the talented cyclist Sanaaullah for his outstanding performance and gold medal victory at the National Track Cycling Championship held in Lahore
Acknowledging his exceptional achievement, the minister presented him a cheque of Rs. 5 hundred thousand as a prize. He also praised Sanaaullah's skills and hard work, stating that his success is not only a matter of pride for the province but also for the entire country.
He assured that KP government would continue to support athletes and young people and provide them chances to achieve success on the global stage and bring glory to Pakistan.
APP/mds/
