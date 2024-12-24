KP Sports Minister distributes cash prizes among medalists of Quaid-e-Azam Games

A special ceremony was held on Tuesday at the Sports Arena of Peshawar Sports Complex to honor the medal-winning athletes and officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for their outstanding performance in the Quaid-e-Azam Games

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) A special ceremony was held on Tuesday at the Sports Arena of Peshawar Sports Complex to honor the medal-winning athletes and officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for their outstanding performance in the Quaid-e-Azam Games.

During the event, the gold medalists were awarded Rs 50,000 each, silver medalists Rs 30,000 and bronze medalists Rs 20,000.

In team events, Rs 100,000 was given for gold medals, Rs 50,000 for silver medals and Rs 30,000 for bronze medals.

The chief guest Provincial Minister for Sports Syed Fakhar Jihan distributed cash prizes totaling Rs 4.2 million among the athletes who brought pride to the province.

He was accompanied by President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association Syed Aqil Shah, Chief de Mission Quaid-e-Azam Games and DG Sports Abdul Nasir Khan, Deputy Chief de Mission Ilyas Afridi, Secretary of the Contingent and Director Operations Sports Naimatullah Marwat, Deputy Director Sports Operations Jamshed Baloch, senior officials of the Sports Department and representatives of the Olympic Association.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa delivered an exceptional performance in the Quaid-e-Azam Games, securing second place with a total of 98 medals including 29 gold, 31 silver and 38 bronze.

In athletics the province won six gold, five silver and seven bronze medals (18 in total). Karate players bagged four gold, seven silver, and five bronze medals (16 in total). In judo athletes won seven gold, two silver and seven bronze medals.

Taekwondo players secured five gold, one silver and three bronze medals (9 in total). In badminton Khyber Pakhtunkhwa claimed three gold and one bronze medal while squash players earned two gold, one silver, and two bronze medals.

The men’s teams clinched first positions in volleyball and kabaddi while they ranked second in football and hockey.

In wrestling the province won six silver and two bronze medals,table tennis players secured four silver and three bronze medals and weightlifting added one silver and two bronze medals to the tally. Boxers claimed one silver and two bronze medals while swimmers earned three bronze medals.

This initiative by the government aims to recognize the athletes' achievements and encourage them to attain further success in the future.

Under the leadership of Provincial Minister for Sports Syed Fakhar Jahan, the provincial government is committed to promoting sports development and providing athletes with the best opportunities to compete at the international level.