KP Sports Minister meets Chairman PCB Management Committee

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Science and Information Technology Dr. Najeebullah Marwat Thursday visited PCB’s headquarters Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday afternoon and met Chairman of the PCB Management Committee Zaka Ashraf.

Chairman PCB Management Committee Zaka Ashraf said: “I had a fruitful meeting with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister and the PCB have requested the provincial government for the custody of the historic Arbab Niaz and Hayatabad Cricket Stadiums and other grounds in the region.”

This initiative will not only help PCB to provide advanced facilities for our cricketers but also contribute to the overall development of cricket in the region, he added.

