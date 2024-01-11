Open Menu

KP Sports Minister Meets Chairman PCB Management Committee

Muhammad Rameez Published January 11, 2024 | 06:11 PM

KP Sports Minister meets Chairman PCB Management Committee

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Science and Information Technology Dr. Najeebullah Marwat Thursday visited PCB’s headquarters Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday afternoon and met Chairman of the PCB Management Committee Zaka Ashraf

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Science and Information Technology Dr. Najeebullah Marwat Thursday visited PCB’s headquarters Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday afternoon and met Chairman of the PCB Management Committee Zaka Ashraf.

Chairman PCB Management Committee Zaka Ashraf said: “I had a fruitful meeting with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister and the PCB have requested the provincial government for the custody of the historic Arbab Niaz and Hayatabad Cricket Stadiums and other grounds in the region.”

This initiative will not only help PCB to provide advanced facilities for our cricketers but also contribute to the overall development of cricket in the region, he added.

APP/ijz

Related Topics

Cricket Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Sports Zaka Ashraf PCB Government

Recent Stories

Champions Cup fixtures and tables

Champions Cup fixtures and tables

13 minutes ago
 Farrell named British and Irish Lions coach for 20 ..

Farrell named British and Irish Lions coach for 2025 tour to Australia

13 minutes ago
 SANA to organize seminar for higher studies, emplo ..

SANA to organize seminar for higher studies, employment opportunities in Canada

13 minutes ago
 Ashrafi debunks misconceptions about non-Muslims' ..

Ashrafi debunks misconceptions about non-Muslims' visit to Madina Munawarah

13 minutes ago
 KP Govt decides to launch major literacy campaign ..

KP Govt decides to launch major literacy campaign in merged districts; Dr. Aamer ..

13 minutes ago
 Universities have to produce strong business commu ..

Universities have to produce strong business community: VC SMIU

20 minutes ago
Top seeds Rybakina and Paul crash out in Adelaide

Top seeds Rybakina and Paul crash out in Adelaide

20 minutes ago
 Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania join forces to hunt Blac ..

Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania join forces to hunt Black Sea mines

20 minutes ago
 Current weather causes viral infections: Health ex ..

Current weather causes viral infections: Health experts

20 minutes ago
 DC Kohat chairs meeting to review preparations for ..

DC Kohat chairs meeting to review preparations for election

20 minutes ago
 Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) , NCHD to coll ..

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) , NCHD to collaborate for improving basic ed ..

29 minutes ago
 Sale of winter clothes records across northern Sin ..

Sale of winter clothes records across northern Sindh

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports