KP Squash Association holds record competitions in last 5-years: Qamar Zaman

Former World Champion and President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association Qamar Zaman Saturday said that the association has set a new record of holding the most competitions in the last five years

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Former World Champion and President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association Qamar Zaman Saturday said that the association has set a new record of holding the most competitions in the last five years.

Talking to media men, Qamar Zaman said that Pakistan Squash Federation has been awarding the President Trophies to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association for the last several years for holding most competitions which itself is an honor for the province.

Qamar Zaman, who is also Vice President of Pakistan Squash Federation said that for the last five years we have organized record competitions for which Pakistan Squash Federation, Pakistan Sports board and all other sports associations acknowledged and appreciated our performance.

He said that Secretary General of Provincial Squash Association Ehsanullah Khan, Senior Vice President and Secretary Higher education Daud Khan, Executive Members Sajjad Khan, Wazir Gul and Sher Bahadur and technical official, officials of the Pakistan Air Force and Directorate General Sports KP have extended their key role in supporting the association.

The entire team including Secretary KP Hockey Association Munawar Zaman is working hard and that is why positive results are coming up. He said the association organized both girls and boys events and Men and Women National Championship in both junior and senior categories in which a record number of players from other provinces took part.

He said that full attention is being paid to the players. He said that the Champions of Pakistan have ruled the world of squash for 37 years and hoped that the government would continue its full support. He said Governor KP Shah Farman, Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan, Secretary Sports Abid Majeed and DG Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak are very supportive and keen.

He also lauded Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan for taking keen interest in the promoting squash in the province and approved 24 squash courts across Peshawar and two squash courts each in all 35 districts.

DG Sports Asfandyar Khattak is also working hard and certainly with the completion of the squash courts across the province more players would be coming to the main pool of talent.

He said that like the Hockey League, he would soon organize a squash league. In this regard, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Secretary Sports and DG Sports would be contacted soon. He said that he had played squash league in other countries including England and I have a lot of experience that I want to use to get the players ahead.

He said that the sponsors would have to come forward and expressed the hope that the provincial government would also give its full support in this regard.