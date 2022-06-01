UrduPoint.com

KP Swimming Association Announces Schedule Of Provincial, National Competitions

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 01, 2022 | 12:13 AM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swimming Association (KPSA) Tuesday announced the schedule of Summer Training and Coaching Camp and Provincial and National Competitions here at Adil Khan Swimming Complex

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swimming Association (KPSA) Tuesday announced the schedule of Summer Training and Coaching Camp and Provincial and National Competitions here at Adil Khan Swimming Complex.

Talking to media, Muhammad Asif Orakzai, President of KP Swimming Association said that the coaching and training summer camp will be organized for the training children from 8 years to 14 years.

The coaching and training camp, like every year, is free and open for all. The kids, he said, age between 8-14 would be trained and coached under qualified coaches.

Aspiring children will start their registration from June 1, 2022. Shah Riaz Bukhari has been appointed as Camp Commandant for the Summer Training and Coaching Camp while Saleem Akhtar, Javed Khan Marwat, Tehseenullah, Saeed Khan and Arshad will be performing the duties of coaches in the summer camp.

