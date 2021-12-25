UrduPoint.com

KP Table Tennis Teams Reach Final Of Inter-Provincial TT Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab 7 minutes ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 04:42 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa table tennis players have qualified for the finals of the ongoing Inter-Provincial Table Tennis Championship being played at Karachi.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Girl's team defeated Gilgit-Baltistan while the men's team also defeated Gilgit-Baltistan. Boy's and Girl's teams from Punjab, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Kashmir are participating in the Inter-Provincial U17 Table Tennis Tournament being played under the aegis of Pakistan sports board at Karachi.

In the Girl's event, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa women reached the semi-finals by beating the rival teams.

KP's Habba, Umm Habiba and Khadija defeated Gilgit-Baltistan's girls in the semi-final match and reached the final. Mansoor, Abbas and Shayan of KP defeated Gilgit-Baltistan for the semi-finals.

In the final, they will face Sindh, while in the semi-finals, the boys' match will be played against Azad Kashmir. Coaches Amna Khan and Absar Ali described the performance of the players as satisfactory and expressed the hope that both Khyber Pakhtunkhwa boys and girls will be able to win the champion trophy.

