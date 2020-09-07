UrduPoint.com
KP Taekwondo Association Conducts Referee Judging Course In Swat

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 06:40 PM

KP Taekwondo Association conducts referee judging course in Swat

SWAT, Sept. 07 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) ::A three-day Referee Judging Coaching Course was organized in Swat under the auspices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taekwondo Association and Swat Taekwondo Association in which male and female athletes from different districts of Swat region took part.

The aim of the course was to give the players a chance to learn new techniques of Poomza and Fights. Provincial Taekwondo Association Chairman Ilyas Afridi, President Murtaza Hassan, Secretary Waqar Afridi, Ayaz Naik, Muhammad Shiraz, Muhammad Asif, Javed Akbar and Muhammad Raja also present on this occasion.

Ilyas Afridi, Chairman of the Provincial Taekwondo Association, said that such courses would now be launched in every region on the instructions of Col. Wasim, President of the Pakistan Taekwondo Federation. Out of the Course new talent would be sent to Islamabad to give them more opportunities of learning more good things about the Games, Ilyas Afridi said.

