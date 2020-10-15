UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Taekwondo Trials To Select Team For National Championship On Oct 18

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 08:24 PM

KP Taekwondo trials to select team for National Championship on Oct 18

The trials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taekwondo Team for National Taekwondo Championship-2020 will be held on October 18 in Peshawar, Chairman KP Taekwondo Association Ilyas Afridi said

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :The trials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taekwondo Team for National Taekwondo Championship-2020 will be held on October 18 in Peshawar, Chairman KP Taekwondo Association Ilyas Afridi said.

Speaking to media Ilyas Afridi said that National Taekwondo Championship 2020 would be held in Lahore from November 1 under the auspices of Pakistan Taekwondo Federation with the participation of teams from all provinces and various departments.

The trials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the auspices of Provincial Taekwondo Association will be held on October 18 at Hayatabad sports Complex. The trials will be held at regional level for which International Global License 1 Certificates have been made mandatory.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports October November 2020 Afridi Media All From

Recent Stories

FA, FSc of annual exam started under SOPs in Balco ..

2 minutes ago

Pakhtunkhwa Super Cricket League-2020 from Oct 22

2 minutes ago

CDA to install security cameras at parks

2 minutes ago

India trying to sabotage peace in region: Sheikh R ..

2 minutes ago

Number of Air Transport Passengers Sharply Fell in ..

6 minutes ago

Turkish Foreign Minister Links Kyrgyzstan Protests ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.