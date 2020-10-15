KP Taekwondo trials to select team for National Championship on Oct 18

The trials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taekwondo Team for National Taekwondo Championship-2020 will be held on October 18 in Peshawar, Chairman KP Taekwondo Association Ilyas Afridi said

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :The trials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taekwondo Team for National Taekwondo Championship-2020 will be held on October 18 in Peshawar, Chairman KP Taekwondo Association Ilyas Afridi said.

Speaking to media Ilyas Afridi said that National Taekwondo Championship 2020 would be held in Lahore from November 1 under the auspices of Pakistan Taekwondo Federation with the participation of teams from all provinces and various departments.

The trials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the auspices of Provincial Taekwondo Association will be held on October 18 at Hayatabad sports Complex. The trials will be held at regional level for which International Global License 1 Certificates have been made mandatory.