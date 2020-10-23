KP team announced for International Islamabad-Murree Cycle Race

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association Friday announced six members cycling team after conducting 254 kilometers time trial race started from Northern Bypass Peshawar to Charat Hills

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association Friday announced six members cycling team after conducting 254 kilometers time trial race started from Northern Bypass Peshawar to Charat Hills.

President KP Cycling Association Nisar Ahmad while talking to media men here made the announcement in this connection. He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team would take part in the forthcoming Islamabad-Murree International Cycle Race to be commencing from November 1 under the aegis of the Pakistan Cycling Federation.

Nisar Ahmed, said that a large number of athletes from all districts of the province participated in the trials. The trials were conducted at a distance of 254 km from Peshawar to Charat Hills.

In these trials, the athletes from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were selected for the International Cycle Race. Among them are Abdullah from Peshawar, Sajid Ali Khan and Siddiqullah, while other players include Khaizer Hayat and Umar Farooq from Mardan and Aftab Khan from Swat.

Sarmad Shabab headed the selection committee, while its members included Tahir Ali Shah and Ijaz Ahmad. A camp of six selected cyclists has already kicked off in Peshawar which is also being fully supported by the Directorate of sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Accommodation and other facilities have also been provided to the athletes at Peshawar Sports Complex. He said that the cycling team of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will arrive in Islamabad to participate in the International Cycle Race.