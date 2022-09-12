UrduPoint.com

KP Team To Participate In National Women, Men Basketball Championships: Faqir Awan

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 12, 2022 | 04:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :The National Women's Basketball Championship will be held in Islamabad from October 4-8, while the Inter-Divisional B Grade Male Basketball Championship will be held in Quetta from October 16, wherein both women and men teams of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would participate.

While talking to the media on Monday, President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Basketball Association Muhammad Faqir Awan, said he informed the Director General sports, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that one female and three male teams were participating in these two Championships, for which the association lacks funds.

The provincial government should provide financial support to ensure the participation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the championship, he added.

The competition will start in Quetta, in which 8 teams from all over the country, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be taking part in the championship. Besides Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Mardan, Balochistan, Karachi, Multan, Sargodha, Rawalpindi, three divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are also participating in the championship.

Senior Vice President Din Muhammad, General Secretary Muhammad Raj Mir and other notables were also present on the occasion.

